Cheers or jeers to online liquor sales in Kerala?

Here we go again! Stirring up a heady debate on liquor policy, the Kerala Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has yet again put forward a proposal to launch online liquor sales in the state.

According to the proposal, the aim is to increase sales and, in turn, revenue. The launch, it notes, will also help considerably reduce the serpentine queues in front of current outlets.

There, of course, will be restrictions. Only those above the age of 23 can avail themselves of the service, and proof of age must be provided ahead of delivery. Purchase volumes too will have limits as in the case of physical outlets.

According to Bevco CMD Harshita Attaluri IPS, several online delivery platforms, including Swiggy, have expressed interest in tying up with the corporation. But the Kerala government clearly does not share the enthusiasm.

A senior Bevco official says this is not the first time such a proposal has been put forth. During the pandemic, the state government also rejected a similar bid. “That’s when we launched a system where you book online and collect the liquor from stores without standing in line. That site is still active,” he adds.