Fuel pump wash rooms in NH should be open to customers 24x7, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ruled that all washrooms at petrol pumps located along National Highways must remain accessible to the public round the clock. For fuel outlets in other areas across the state, the court directed that washroom facilities should be made available to all customers and transit travellers, subject to safety and security considerations.

Justice C.S. Dias issued the order while modifying an earlier interim directive from 17 June, which had restrained authorities from insisting that petrol pump washrooms be opened to the general public. The fresh ruling came in response to a petition filed by the Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society, along with retail outlet dealers from Thiruvananthapuram and Thodupuzha.

The petition challenged attempts by local self-government bodies to portray or convert privately maintained toilets at fuel stations into public toilet facilities. The court strongly criticised this approach, questioning how the government could transfer its responsibility under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) to private dealers.

“It is the duty of the government to provide toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission. How can the government compel someone else to open their toilets?” the court remarked.

The state government presented SBM-Urban guidelines and a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways circular dated 26 December 2013, which mandates that drinking water and toilet facilities at fuel stations and rest area complexes along National Highways must be accessible to the public 24x7. The circular also calls for clear signage at such outlets indicating the availability of these amenities.