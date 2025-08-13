Home after 51 years, Gulf returnee ‘Gafoorkka’ gets ‘KSRTC’ reception

MALAPPURAM: Karipur airport has witnessed many farewells and receptions in the past, filled with laughter and tears of joy. On Sunday, the airport witnessed a different kind of a reception. Gafoor Thayyil, belonging to Maruthinchira, Marakkara panchayat in Malappuram district, was in for a surprise as he landed at Karipur from Dubai.

The welcome was grand, with his family members and well-wishers from his hometown arriving in a rented KSRTC bus, no less, to pick up ‘Gafoorkka’. When the bus approached his hometown, an announcement vehicle too joined the caravan. And with good reason: Gafoor was returning home after 51 years of ‘Gulf life’.

All this, the local residents said, is hardly enough to welcome ‘Gafoorkka’ who has helped more than 45 people from the area cross the sea to find a living.

The KKB Poura Samithi and the YSS Club in Maruthinchira arranged the special reception, with the bus hired from the Ponnani KSRTC depot. “They told me they were coming to receive me and were planning something in our hometown, but they kept the KSRTC bus a surprise. I’m so grateful to my people for their love,” Gafoor, 65, told TNIE.