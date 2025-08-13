Kerala government denies allegations of curtailing press freedom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dismissing allegations of attempts to curtail media freedom, the state government on Wednesday categorically stated that no such move has been made. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the accusations baseless.

The statement clarified that the government has ordered an inquiry into the leak of a highly confidential letter concerning the World Bank’s fund allocation for the ‘Kera’ project. According to the CMO, such leaks could damage the government’s credibility with financial institutions, making it essential to understand the circumstances for the sake of smooth administration.

The government emphasised that the inquiry is not directed at journalists, labelling such claims as part of a fake news campaign. It stated that investigating lapses in official duties is a routine administrative process, and it is incorrect to suggest that journalists will be summoned or evidence collected from them as part of the probe.