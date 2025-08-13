Kerala govt approves pay hike for government lawyers, sanctions aid for health workers

The Cabinet also sanctioned ₹17 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for Tito Thomas, a health worker from Kozhikode, who has been in a coma for over a year after contracting Nipah encephalitis in 2023. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

In another decision, the V R Krishna Iyer Memorial Stadium in Thalassery will be leased to the Thalassery Municipality for 10 years under specific conditions. The land may only be used for sports and related welfare activities, with any commercial establishments requiring prior government approval.

A coordination committee, chaired by the municipal chairman and comprising representatives from the Sports and Revenue Departments, will oversee management. The stadium must be made available free of charge for official Sports Department use, while other departments or organisations using it for sports purposes will be charged a reasonable fee, to be decided jointly by the stadium management committee.