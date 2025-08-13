KSRTC parking at Pampa hilltop: Devaswom board resists plan

PATHANAMTHITTA: The district administration’s plan to explore parking facilities for KSRTC buses at Pampa hilltop has met with resistance from Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which maintains that it owns the land.

“Neither KSRTC nor the district administration can decide on parking without TDB’s sanction. Such matters should be inspected and approved by the high-power committee,” TDB president P S Prashanth told TNIE.

The proposal was discussed during a review meeting chaired by District Collector S Prem Krishnan. The meeting was held to assess preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku festival. The official issued after the meeting announced that queues will be introduced for pilgrims boarding KSRTC buses, and possibility of a parking space for 20 KSRTC buses at Pampa Hilltop will be examined.

However, Prashanth said the decision cannot be taken by the district administration single-handedly. “We have been providing parking facilities for KSRTC, but that does not mean they can take unilateral decisions on the matter,” Prashanth said.

Temporary covered walkway

At the meeting, it was decided to construct a temporary covered walkway (pandal) from Marakkoottam to Saramkuthi neck point. The structure, aimed at improving pilgrim comfort, will extend from the banyan tree at Saramkuthi down to the U-turn on the footpath, covering about 1.5 km in two sections.

Other decisions included deploying a special team for animal control. Round-the-clock jumbo squad will be on duty