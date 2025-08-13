Magic an art of the future, will endure even AI era: P C Sorcar Jr

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an age where artificial intelligence is redefining creativity, renowned illusionist P C Sorcar Jr, or Prodip Chandra Sorcar, believes magic still holds a unique, irreplaceable charm. The son of legendary magician P C Sorcar and recipient of the prestigious Merlin Award, Sorcar Jr was in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to inaugurate his father’s iconic ‘Water of India Model’ at Magic Planet. In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, he shared his vision for the future of magic in the AI era. Excerpts

In recent years, on-stage magic shows have become rare. Do you see this as a challenge for emerging magicians, and how can they create opportunities in such a changing landscape?

Magic today is science tomorrow. And science today was once magic. As an art form, magic never dies but one must actively seek and create opportunities. Magic is born in the minds of people, and if someone can deliver an exceptional performance, that magic will create the platform. That’s how we see the ‘magician’ in cricket, football, or music -- they earn that title through extraordinary skill.

Street magic once enjoyed immense popularity, but that era has nearly vanished. Do you think we have failed to preserve and document the legacy of eminent magicians like Vazhakkunnam Neelakandan Namboothiri, the Father of Magic in Kerala?

Unfortunately, much of that knowledge has been lost. But magic is everywhere and new inventions will continue to create platforms for performers. I have travelled to Japan 49 times for shows and performed in Kerala for almost a year... proof that Indian magic is loved both at home and abroad. I remember one show in Ernakulam when the lights suddenly went out, leaving the audience in complete darkness. To my surprise, nobody made any noise. Instead, they quietly waited and even looked apologetic. That’s the kind of respectful audience we have in Kerala. When the power returned, I told them with a smile, “Now there are two magicians here: P C Sorcar and Kerala Sarkar.”

I had the privilege of training under Vazhakkunnam Neelakandan Namboothiri, from whom I learnt ‘hasta vidhya’, the ancient art of hand tricks.