Magic an art of the future, will endure even AI era: P C Sorcar Jr

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an age where artificial intelligence is redefining creativity, renowned illusionist P C Sorcar Jr, or Prodip Chandra Sorcar, believes magic still holds a unique, irreplaceable charm. The son of legendary magician P C Sorcar and recipient of the prestigious Merlin Award, Sorcar Jr was in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to inaugurate his father’s iconic ‘Water of India Model’ at Magic Planet. In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, he shared his vision for the future of magic in the AI era. Excerpts
In recent years, on-stage magic shows have become rare. Do you see this as a challenge for emerging magicians, and how can they create opportunities in such a changing landscape?
Magic today is science tomorrow. And science today was once magic. As an art form, magic never dies but one must actively seek and create opportunities. Magic is born in the minds of people, and if someone can deliver an exceptional performance, that magic will create the platform. That’s how we see the ‘magician’ in cricket, football, or music -- they earn that title through extraordinary skill.
Street magic once enjoyed immense popularity, but that era has nearly vanished. Do you think we have failed to preserve and document the legacy of eminent magicians like Vazhakkunnam Neelakandan Namboothiri, the Father of Magic in Kerala?
Unfortunately, much of that knowledge has been lost. But magic is everywhere and new inventions will continue to create platforms for performers. I have travelled to Japan 49 times for shows and performed in Kerala for almost a year... proof that Indian magic is loved both at home and abroad. I remember one show in Ernakulam when the lights suddenly went out, leaving the audience in complete darkness. To my surprise, nobody made any noise. Instead, they quietly waited and even looked apologetic. That’s the kind of respectful audience we have in Kerala. When the power returned, I told them with a smile, “Now there are two magicians here: P C Sorcar and Kerala Sarkar.”
I had the privilege of training under Vazhakkunnam Neelakandan Namboothiri, from whom I learnt ‘hasta vidhya’, the ancient art of hand tricks.
There are over 100 ways to hide coins, and I often turn them into games with the audience, challenging them to spot where the coin is. They never do, and that’s the magic of ‘hasta vidhya’. Vazhakkunnam’s forefathers once used ‘hasta vidhya’ to snatch a sword from Vasco da Gama during a confrontation... a legendary act in Kerala’s magic lore. The sword was later kept in his home, and in the 1980s, he entrusted it to me. That remains one of my most-treasured possessions.
As a renowned performer, you, like magician Gopinath Muthukad, can still draw crowds to stage shows. But for many others, financial constraints and a lack of institutional support can be discouraging. Do you think these challenges are pushing young magicians away from live performances?
I believe every Indian is a magician at heart, possessing the will to fight and the hope for a better tomorrow. If you believe in magic, it will open doors and create new platforms for you.
You hail from Kolkata, once considered a hub of magicians. But the city’s glory days in magic seem to have faded, much like in other places. Do you see a realistic future for the next generation of magicians, especially in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence?
In Germany, Japan, China, and even Russia, journalists sought the help of scientists to break my tricks, but they failed. Magic, as I’ve always said, is an art of the future, and it will endure in every era. Even in the age of AI, there is no doubt it will continue.
What’s your message to aspiring magicians? Given that you have set an example by earning a PhD in psychology, do you believe education strengthens a magician’s career and craft?
Keep believing in magic. Study hard and understand science and nature thoroughly. The future generation should nurture a passion for magic alongside a strong educational foundation. I’m a double graduate and hold a PhD, with two more thesis works completed but not submitted. You can create music with a computer, but you cannot create magic with one. As Tagore said, “Whatever happens will happen.” In my view, if it does happen, then it is magic.