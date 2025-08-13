OTT hit 'The Hunt': Meet the Malayali 'LTTE tigresses' on the prowl

Notably, the series is based on the book ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassins’ by Anirudhya Mitra. The case had no parallel in India’s history, perhaps why its screen adaptation continues to grip audiences as the case did in 1991.



TNIE catches up with Gouri and Sruthy, who hail from Thrissur, to hear how they came to be part of ‘The Hunt’ and what the experience meant for them.

For Sruthy, who had already worked in several films, the role was layered enough to spark her artistic curiosity. What enticed her was the character whose naïvety was as natural as her fiery loyalty to her cause.



“The scene given to me for the audition was what Thanu tells the LTTE gang on the day before the assassination. The entire group has a ball — cooking and eating food that Thanu likes, dancing and singing. Then, she moves up to the open sky and tells her clan that from the next day, they can find her among the stars above. This she says with a smile, which may be a camouflage for her fears or a hidden pride in being of use to her cause. I liked her layers, which is why I took up the role,” says Sruthy.