State Arts Fest returns to Thrissur after seven years; 64th edition starts Jan 7

THRISSUR: Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala will host the 64th Kerala State Arts Festival from January 7 to 11, after a gap of seven years. Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday inaugurated the organising committee meeting at the Indoor Stadium here. In his inaugural speech, the minister made it clear that judges who participated three consecutive years in the arts festival would not be allowed to evaluate the performances this year. He added that the festival as in previous years, would be conducted by sticking to the time schedule as fair as possible.

He also announced that a fresh order would be issued soon making (Onam, Christmas and Eid) celebration days at school to be working days where students do not have to wear their school uniform. He also declared that field trips should include all students regardless of their financial background. Otherwise, trips should not be conducted. “I came across some complaints regarding the matter; when the entire class goes for a trip, some choose not to because of their financial situation. Such students should not be excluded and the school should take steps to ensure their participation,” he added.

He also sought cooperation from local bodies, schools and teachers in the district to make the youth festival a memorable event for all. “During the festival days, we will have to serve food for many. Last time, there were days when we served food for about 24,000 people at a stretch. We are planning to make arrangements to buy vegetables from students itself by encouraging farming, so that we don’t have to buy them from outside,” he said.

He urged the school authorities to take students to the festival venues for at least a day so that they could watch the performances.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, who presided over the ceremony, noted that the 64th youth festival would be the best one the state ever had in all ways, right from organising it, to the performances. “As the ever-rolling gold cup of the youth festival is still in Thrissur, we will work hard not to lose it this year either,” he added.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Public Education Department Director S Shanavas, Thrissur Municipal Corporation Mayor M K Varghese, Additional Secretary of Public Education Chithra S, MLA P Balachandran and District Collector Arjun Pandian attended.