'Sumathi Valavu' & other ghost stories of Kerala capital

Sumathi Valavu



First, of course, is Sumathi Valavu, a breathtakingly beautiful bend in the road, shrouded in tragic lore. It revolves around the story of a young woman named Sumathi, allegedly murdered by her lover.

Some local residents still remember the tale, which is now piquing the curiosity of many. Sumathi, said to be just 19 or 20 and pregnant, was killed by her lover, Rathnakaran. Her pregnancy was a burden to him, and he allegedly decided to eliminate her.



Mahadevan Unnithan, a resident, claims to have known Sumathi. “I must have been around 28 or 29 then. It was on a Tuesday that Sumathi was allegedly killed,” he recalls.



“The date was January 27, 1953, and the time, 10pm. The Thiruvathira festival was being celebrated at the Mathira Devi Temple at Pangode. Ratnakaran set out from his home with Sumathi in his Ambassador car, under the pretext of taking her to see the festival, and then murdered her. However, there is also a story that he intended to take her somewhere in Tamil Nadu to get married.”



Following the murder, many claimed to have seen “a woman in white” wandering near the roadside. Terrifying sounds reportedly emerged from the thickets above or the forest-covered pit below.

At midnight, engines of vehicles reaching the bend would conk off. Motorcycle riders would get suddenly thrown off their vehicles. Lights would turned off without cause. Tyres deflated inexplicably.