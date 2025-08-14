Animals to help kids with disabilities focus, connect in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Studies the world over have shown how animal-assisted therapy helps people with mental and neurodevelopmental conditions, and even age-related cognitive impairment. Now, for the first time in the state, the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), an autonomous institution under the state social justice department, has come up with a project to use animal therapy for children with autism.

Social Justice Minister R Bindu recently announced the initiative. In the first phase, trained dogs will be used to address neurodevelopmental conditions in children. Studies will also be conducted on using farm animals for assisted therapy at a later stage. “Animal-assisted therapy, or AAT, is a structured, goal-oriented intervention where trained animals form an integral part of therapy, guided by qualified professionals. Research shows that AAT can lower blood pressure, reduce anxiety, improve posture, balance, and alertness, and boost confidence, motivation, and social skills,” Chandrababu C, executive director in charge of NIPMR, told the TNIE.

As part of its pilot project, Thrissur-based NIPMR will employ the services of a trained golden retriever to interact with autistic children in the age group of four to seven. “Services of the dog, who helped improve the condition of an autistic child, will be put to use for a larger group,” said Anna Daniel, principal of the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy Programme at NIPMR.