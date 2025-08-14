Kerala

Kerala to follow Tamil Nadu model in honouring organ donors’ families

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry credited the state’s practice of according state honours to brain-dead donors as a key factor in strengthening the programme.
A family member is overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears in front of Health Minister Veena George during the "Smrithi Vandanam" ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate deceased organ donors and honor their families.
A family member is overcome with emotion, breaking down in tears in front of Health Minister Veena George during the "Smrithi Vandanam" ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram to commemorate deceased organ donors and honor their families.Photo | Vincent Pulickal
Unnikrishnan S
Updated on
2 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu, Kerala has decided to honour families that consent to donate the organs of their loved ones who were declared brain dead. As per the proposal, a senior official, preferably the district collector, will visit the bereaved family during the funeral and pay homage on behalf of the state government. Health Minister Veena George said a government order will be issued shortly.

There is also a plan to set up a monument to honour brain-dead donors. “The proposal was presented at the cabinet meeting on August 13 but was not considered. It will be taken up by the minister again,” said a source.

TN was conferred with a national award recently for recording 268 cadaveric organ donations (deceased organ donations) in 2024. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry credited the state’s practice of according state honours to brain-dead donors as a key factor in strengthening the programme.

In contrast, Kerala recorded just 10 cadaveric donations the same year. The number of brain-death declarations in hospitals has also fallen sharply.

Alarmed by this, the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO) organised a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to felicitate the families of 122 brain-dead donors on Wednesday.

At the event, Veena said, “I consider the decision, taken at a time of extreme grief to be one of the greatest acts in the world.”

Advik, 5, son of the late Bileesh whose organs were donated, with Health Minister Veena George
Advik, 5, son of the late Bileesh whose organs were donated, with Health Minister Veena George
Organ donor

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com