Kerala to follow Tamil Nadu model in honouring organ donors’ families

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu, Kerala has decided to honour families that consent to donate the organs of their loved ones who were declared brain dead. As per the proposal, a senior official, preferably the district collector, will visit the bereaved family during the funeral and pay homage on behalf of the state government. Health Minister Veena George said a government order will be issued shortly.

There is also a plan to set up a monument to honour brain-dead donors. “The proposal was presented at the cabinet meeting on August 13 but was not considered. It will be taken up by the minister again,” said a source.

TN was conferred with a national award recently for recording 268 cadaveric organ donations (deceased organ donations) in 2024. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry credited the state’s practice of according state honours to brain-dead donors as a key factor in strengthening the programme.

In contrast, Kerala recorded just 10 cadaveric donations the same year. The number of brain-death declarations in hospitals has also fallen sharply.

Alarmed by this, the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO) organised a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to felicitate the families of 122 brain-dead donors on Wednesday.

At the event, Veena said, “I consider the decision, taken at a time of extreme grief to be one of the greatest acts in the world.”