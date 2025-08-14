Kerala transplant recipients to represent India at World Transplant Games in Germany

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is possible to lead active, fulfilling lives after a transplant. Sujith S and Mithun Ashok, both in their 30s, are proof.

Sujith and Mithun, who received a liver and kidney, respectively, will fly to Germany to represent India at the World Transplant Games in Dresden from August 17 to 24. They are the only participants from Kerala in the 57-member national contingent.

Hailing from Kallumthazham in Kollam, Sujith, 33, will compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m relay, volleyball and football events, while Mithun, 37, who is from Poojappura, will take part in the darts (singles and triples) and table tennis. Both stress the importance of exercise and staying active. “Exercise and food are the most important aspects of your health,” said Sujith, a father of two.

“Staying active is essential, especially when you want to minimise the impact of heavy medication,” said Mithun, an SBI employee. The duo was felicitated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation on World Organ Donation Day on Tuesday.