Sona suicide: NIA can step in only after FIR process, says Union ministers

KOCHI: Union ministers George Kurian and Suresh Gopi on Wednesday visited the home of Sona Eldhose, the 23-year-old TTC student who died by suicide in Karukadom, Kothamangalam. They arrived separately, met the grieving family and offered condolences.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, George Kurian said there are clear legal procedures for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to intervene. “The investigation is based on an FIR, and the NIA can step in only after completing related procedures. Political interference is not possible in such matters,” he said, adding that in cases of suspected ‘love jihad’, legal action must first be initiated at the state level.

Suresh Gopi said he would personally meet the state police chief to discuss the case and ensure the family’s concerns were addressed.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Rural police have widened their investigation in the case, examining all possible angles, including alleged forced religious conversion and ‘love jihad’. Recording of statements and collection of evidence are ongoing, said Sunil V R, station house officer (SHO) of Binanipuram station and a member of the special investigation team (SIT).