Southern Railway adds additional coaches for extended weekend holidays

KASARGOD: Southern Railway has decided to augment additional coaches to trains operated in Kerala to clear extra rush of passengers in view of extended week end since Independence Day falls on Friday.

According to a statement from the zonal railway, Train No. 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Maveli Express journey commencing from Thiruvananthapuram Central will be provided with One Additional Sleeper Class Coach on Aug. 14, 17 and 18 and One Additional Three Tier AC Coach on Aug. 15.

Train No. 16603 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express journey commencing from Mangaluru Central will be provided with One Additional Sleeper Class Coach on August 16 and 17 and one Additional Three Tier AC Coach on August 14. Train No. 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Malabar Express journey commencing from Thiruvananthapuram Central will be provided with One Additional Sleeper Class Coach on August 14, 17 and 18 and One Additional Three Tier AC Coach on August 15. Train No. 16630 Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express journey commencing from Mangaluru Central will be provided with One Additional Sleeper Class Coach on August 16 and 17 and One Additional Three Tier AC Coach on 14th August 2025.