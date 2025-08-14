Vigilance court bins inquiry report that gave clean chit to ADGP M R Ajith Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback for the Vigilance and Anti- Corruption Bureau and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, the Vigilance special court here has dismissed the report filed against the officer by the anti-graft agency that had probed the allegations of amassing of wealth and abuse of power against him.



While passing its verdict on the petition filed by lawyer Neyyattinkara P Nagaraj, who had sought a dismissal of the Vigilance clean chit, the court observed that the complainant had produced documents and prima facie there was merit in his complaint.

The court also observed that the Vigilance team did not conduct a fair probe into the allegation and decided to investigate on its own. The complainant, Nagaraj, has been directed to give his statement on August 30. The statements of the witnesses will be recorded after that, the court ruled.