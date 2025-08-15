After battling physical hurdles, 17-year-old Aman to hoist Tricolour at Everest Base Camp

KOZHIKODE: After 10 days of relentless trekking, a teenager from a small town in Kozhikode is on the verge of turning his lifelong dream into a powerful statement for a nation. Aman Ali, a 17-year-old student from Arakkinar, will hoist the Tricolour today at Everest Base Camp -- at a formidable altitude of 5,364 metres. His journey is also a story of triumph over disability that many would consider a showstopper.

Born without hands and living with a locomotor disability linked to cerebral palsy, Aman’s trek has been an inspiration to his fellow climbers and a symbol of hope for thousands. He is part of a nine-member climbing group from Kerala, led by experienced mountaineer Sheikh Hassan Khan. The group’s mission has been to not just reach base camp, but to support Aman in his quest to hoist the Indian flag on Independence Day, in a symbolic act of freedom and resilience.

In a conversation from the breathtaking heights of the Himalayas, Aman shared his feelings, his voice filled with a quiet determination. “People thought this trip would be challenging for me, but at no point did I feel my disability would force me to step back,” he said. Aman credited his team for their unwavering support, a camaraderie that transformed the difficult trek into a shared adventure. “The huge support from my team indeed boosted me to reach this extent. They considered me as part of them and made me walk just like any normal people would trek to the base camp.”

This expedition is Aman’s first serious trek, his only previous experience being a climb up Kurumbalakotta, a hill in his home state of Kerala’s Wayanad district.

He wants his story to be a beacon of motivation. “I want to be the motivation for thousands of disabled people in our country. If I can achieve this height, then anyone can,” he asserted. “Nobody should keep us aside by talking about our disability. My legs are enough to reach this height.”

Beyond the majestic peaks and challenging terrain, Aman has grand ambitions. He dreams of becoming a professional footballer and captaining the Indian team. Upon his return, he plans to train at the prestigious I M Vijayan Football Camp.