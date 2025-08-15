BJP to launch campaign against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala

KOCHI: Ignoring the political turmoil over ‘vote theft’, the reconstituted core committee of the state BJP, which met in Kochi on Thursday, decided to concentrate on preparations for the upcoming local body and assembly elections.

The committee also decided to launch a campaign against ‘love jihad’ and support the family of Sona Eldhose of Kothamangalam, who died by suicide recently following alleged religious conversion attempt, to fight the case legally. Party state vice-president Shone George will lead the campaign.

The meeting congratulated the leadership for its effort to ensure the release of the nuns who were arrested in Chhattisgarh.

“The people who ran to Chhattisgarh pretending to help the nuns have not opened their mouths against the Kothamangalam incident where a girl was driven to suicide in the name of love. The LDF and the UDF are alarmed by the increasing influence of the BJP among the Christians and are spreading lies to misguide the community,” said general secretary S Suresh.

The core committee also condemned the alleged attempts of the LDF and UDF to tarnish the image of Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

In addition, the meeting finalised the road map for a 100-day campaign.