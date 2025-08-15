Commuters’ ride through hell made worse by NHAI’s indifference in Kerala

KOCHI: The traffic bottleneck along the vital Thrissur-Ernakulam section of NH 544 has further deteriorated, affecting thousands of commuters who are now forced to spend nearly an hour now at key choke points like Muringoor and Amballoor during peak hours.
What has added to the misery of travellers is the alleged refusal of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to temporarily fill potholes at the sites of ongoing highway development projects.
To manage the serpentine queue of vehicles, traffic police have been forced to effect detours at least at three places. However, heavy vehicles like container trucks and luxury contract carriages cannot take the narrow bylanes.
For over six months, this crucial artery has been in a state of perpetual gridlock. It has worsened now, with a journey that once took a little over an hour now consuming three or more, causing immense frustration and inflicting economic losses.
“Interstate night service buses are getting delayed by several hours. There is a heavy rush with the weekend holidays. Today, almost all services, which should have reached Ernakulam by morning, could make it only by noon. At a couple of points, the buses could not move an inch for nearly an hour. The story is same while returning. We are forced to speed up once we pass the section. This is costing us extra Rs 2,000 to 3,000 towards fuel expenses,” said Rijas A J, in-charge of Sona Travels.
“The vehicles are mainly getting stuck at the construction sites, where traffic is being diverted through pothole-filled service roads. The potholes have turned craters at some sections. This is gross negligence by authorities. They should have first repaired the service roads before diverting traffic,” he said.
At key choke points like Amballoor, Perambra, Muringoor, Chirangara and Koratty, work on multiple underpasses is progressing simultaneously, effectively reducing the main four-lane highway to a single, chaotic lane.
“The service roads have deteriorated, especially at sites where the works are progressing. The vehicle congestion starts early morning itself now. We have started diverting smaller vehicles from Pongam (Angamaly-Thrissur direction) and before Amballoor Junction and Muringoor (in the Thrissur-Angamaly direction). There are numerous potholes in these places which are affecting traffic,” said Sheena, a traffic constable who was having a hard time managing vehicles at Muringoor on Thursday.
For daily commuters, the gridlock has had a diverse impact, affecting everything from logistics and local businesses to personal health. The delays have become a regular feature of life, forcing people to leave homes several hours early for work and return home several hours late.
“Earlier, they used to temporarily fill potholes. However, they have stopped repairing potholes from last week post the court order to suspend toll collection. The situation has been exacerbated by the rain. The downpour has led to severe waterlogging, particularly in areas where construction work has compromised drainage systems. These flooded stretches force vehicles to slow to a crawl through the pothole-riddled service roads, compounding the existing traffic blocks,” said Nassir Chalakudy, a two-wheel rider and a resident of Chalakudy.
Meanwhile, sources alleged that the toll collection agency Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (GIPL), responsible for the maintenance of the Thrissur-Edappally section, has stopped most of the toll-related services, including highway assistance and vehicle monitoring through CCTVs. A dedicated path for passage of ambulances at the Paliyekkara toll has been closed in both directions.
When contacted, a GIPL official said the toll-related services have been suspended, but declined to elaborate.
Know your path
Highway: NH 544
Section: Mannuthy-Edappally
Distance: 65 km
Name of concessionaire: Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (GIPL)
Underpass sites: Chirangara, Muringoor, Perambra & Amballoor