Court raps vigilance, DySP for favouring Ajith Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance Special Court in Thiruvananthapuram tore into the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and DySP Shibu Pappachan who inquired into corruption allegations against M R Ajith Kumar, the excise commissioner, for allegedly favouring him.
The court also turned down the probe report noting that “the so-called enquiry was initiated for name’s sake, intended to save him from the clutches of the law.”
Judge Manoj A issued the order on a petition filed by activist and lawyer Neyyattinkara P Nagaraj seeking dismissal of the vigilance report that favoured Ajith. The judge wrote that the “enquiry officer” (Shibu), “contrary to guidelines, prepared a report favouring the suspected officer to exonerate him.”
The court said the officer did not follow the Vigilance Manual mandate, particularly since an allegation was raised on amassing wealth, disproportionate assets and constructing a house for crores of rupees.
The DySP was tasked to inquire into the allegations against Ajith in September 2024, after a five-member high-level team led by former state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb reported that the charges came under corruption ambit and ought to be probed by the anti-graft body.
The court also criticised the appointment of a junior officer for the probe and questioned why he conducted a verification of the allegation rather than carrying out a preliminary probe.
“The facts of the case suggest there is invisible penetration by someone into the enquiry that leads to the preparation of a report favourable to the suspected officer, who holds a high position in the police department,” the court noted.
Taking note of the fact that the VACB director in a letter had noted that the report was accepted and had received the CM’s nod, the court asked: “What is the role of the so-called constitutional dignitaries in the enquiry initiated against the high-ranking police officer?”
The court said though the vigilance department fell under the CM’s control, it was solely for governance purpose.