Court raps vigilance, DySP for favouring Ajith Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance Special Court in Thiruvananthapuram tore into the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and DySP Shibu Pappachan who inquired into corruption allegations against M R Ajith Kumar, the excise commissioner, for allegedly favouring him.

The court also turned down the probe report noting that “the so-called enquiry was initiated for name’s sake, intended to save him from the clutches of the law.”

Judge Manoj A issued the order on a petition filed by activist and lawyer Neyyattinkara P Nagaraj seeking dismissal of the vigilance report that favoured Ajith. The judge wrote that the “enquiry officer” (Shibu), “contrary to guidelines, prepared a report favouring the suspected officer to exonerate him.”

The court said the officer did not follow the Vigilance Manual mandate, particularly since an allegation was raised on amassing wealth, disproportionate assets and constructing a house for crores of rupees.