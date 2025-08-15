Exploring freedom, from Savarkar to Che and Bharathiyar to Bob Marley

BOOKS
The Indian War of Independence — 1857: The seminal work by V D Savarkar is described as “a step-by-step account of the uprising of Indian Hindus and Muslims against the ruthless British rulers”. It established the uprising as a ‘War of Independence’, and not a mere sepoy mutiny. Initially published in Holland and smuggled into India, the book’s subsequent editions were reportedly brought out by the Gadar Party, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose.
Anandmath: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s classic based on the Sannyasi Rebellion and the Bengal famine of 1770 was an inspiration for many during India’s freedom struggle. Songs in the books, infused with patriotic fervour, are being sung to this day, and one of them, ‘Vande Mataram’, has defined devotion to the motherland.
Che Guevara: A Revolutionary Life: Jon Lee Anderson masterfully narrates the life and times of Che. The well-researched biography offers into his growing years, action during the Cuban revolution, his dreams, and his death.
Mathilukal: The 1965 novel written by Vaikom Mohammed Basheer has been another word for the solace that thought of freedom and love could usher into an incarcerated mind. Basheer, in prison for his involvement in the freedom struggle, falls in love with the voice of Narayani that gives him the hope to weather the bleak, locked-up life.
Persepolis: The graphic novel depicts writer Marjane Satrapi’s growing-up years in Iran after the triumph of the Islamic Revolution. The black-and-white illustrations offer a rare glimpse of daily life in Tehran.
The Colour Purple: The epistolary novel by eminent writer Alice Walker depicts the life of Celie, who overcomes oppression and abuse to find freedom. The Pulitzer-winning work is known for its feminist themes, language, sexuality and gender equality.
Les Miserables: Considered one of the greatest novels of the 19th century, Victor Hugo’s epic tale needs no introduction. The highs of revolution, romance in the time of conflicts, gripping tale of heroism... the masterpiece has everything.
1984: The famous dystopian novel by George Orwell offers a glimpse into living under a totalitarian, oppressive regime. The terms such as ‘Thought Police’, ‘Big Brother’, and ‘Orwellian’ entered our collective vocabulary, thanks to this masterpiece.
Freedom: The Courage to Be Yourself: In the book, Osho describes three kinds of freedom, and challenges readers to identify and break free of obstacles that prevent them from enjoying life in all its richness.
The Diary of a Young Girl: Anne Frank’s iconic book showcases the struggles that lead to ‘breaking free’ through the saga of 13-year-old Anne, who had to go into hiding with her family to escape Nazi incarceration.
The Satyabati Trilogy: The trilogy by Ashapoorna Devi, tells the stories of Satyabati, Subarnalatha, and Bakul — three women who fight patriarchal systems of early 19th century Bengal to seek their own space and identity.
FILMS
The Shawshank Redemption: The story of Andy Dufresne, a banker wrongly convicted for killing his wife and her lover, captures the spirit of hope and liberation. It was recognised as one of the best-loved films of the century, and has also been listed by the US Library of Congress for preservation in its National Film Registry for being culturally significant.
Saath Hindustani: The 1969 film is about the struggle of seven Indians to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule. It bagged several awards for national integration and is still counted as a cult classic on India’s patriotic fervour.
Shaheed: The 1965 film is one of Manoj Kumar’s best, in which he plays the firebrand freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who was hanged to death by the British in 1931 along with his mates Rajguru and Sukhdev.
I’m not Your Negro: The 2016 docu film by Raoul Peck is based on visionary writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin’s unfinished work, Remember ‘This House’. Narrated by actor Samuel L Jackson, the work explores history of racism through Baldwin’s recollections of leaders like Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.
Kaalapani: The 1996 film by Priyadarshan is a poignant ode to freedom fighters. It captures the horrors in the Cellular Jail on Port Blair island, while narrating the fictional story of an Indian doctor, Govardhan, who is falsely accused of bombing a train and sent to the Andamans.
Freedom Fight: The Malayalam anthology directed by Jeo Baby, Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar, Francies Louis, shows five kinds of freedom struggles and the ensuing fight for liberation — personal, familial and societal.
Life is Beautiful: The Oscar-winning film is still rated as a heart-rending period drama on the Nazi era. It depicts the tale of a father who employs his imagination to shield his son from the horrors of the holocaust.
12 Years a Slave: The story of Solomon Northup, an American of mixed origin, who was kidnapped and sold into slavery for 13 years, was a personal memoir before it was adapted for the screen. The immensely powerful narrative, made over a century after its book version came out, went on to win several awards. It is truly an ode to how human will can surpass fetters to find its own, glowing space, identity and dignity.
The Sealed Soil: This is a story of defiance and revolt of a young girl in pre-revolution Iran, who rejects marriage and the traditional dress codes, resulting in her family hiring an exorcist. Director Marva Nabili had to smuggle the negatives out of Iran in a bid to release the film way back in 1977.
Lagaan: In the Ashutosh Gowariker film, cricket is a metaphor for India’s freedom struggle. Bhuvan, a farmer (played by Aamir Khan), accepts a challenge from Captain Andrew Russell. And thus follows the saga of a cricket battle.
SONGS
Aadiyusha Sandhya - from the film Pazhassi Raja
Written by O N V Kurup, and beautifully rendered by K J Yesudas and M G Sreekumar, this song composed marvellously by Ilaiyaraaja is a stirring invocation of patriotic fervour.
Uprising - Muse
The song by British rock band Muse is a powerful call to the oppressed to rise up. ‘They will not force us; They will stop degrading us; They will not control us; And we will be victorious’...
Ini Achcham Achcham Illai - Indira
‘Ini Achcham Achcham Illai’ from the film starring Arvind Swami and Anu Hasan, inspires us to be free and celebrate that freedom fearlessly. Using a few lines from Bharathiyar’s legendary poem, ‘Ini Achcham Achcham Illai’ captures the patriotic spirit of a society.
Freedom – Beyoncé
With pounding drums and gospel fire, Beyoncé’s Freedom is a storm against the enduring chains of racism and systemic oppression in America. It is a rallying cry born from histories of resistance, rooted in the struggles of Black women who have fought not only to survive, but to lead.
Bella Ciao - writer unknown
The powerful and rhythmic resistance song was the anthem of the Italian partisans fighting the occupying Nazis and fascists. The song recently went viral after it was featured in the hit Spanish series ‘Money Heist’.
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free - Nina Simone
Written by Billy Taylor and later covered by Nina Simone in her crooning yet powerful voice, the song gained life as an anthem of the civil rights movement. When Nina, in her universally charming voice, sings, ‘I wish I Could Break all the Chains Holdin’ Me’, it becomes not only a song of liberation but also an irresistible calming quality.
Wouldn’t It Be Lovely – My Fair Lady (1958)
Written by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, this Broadway classic is no marching anthem, yet an anthem all the same. It is a vision of modest freedom: a warm room, a soft chair, chocolates, a life without the bite of cold nights. In a world where class decides worth, her imagined escape is radical in its simplicity.
They Don’t Care About Us - Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ holds a special place among listeners for its powerful lyrics, which hold a mirror to the power. The song still remains a global protest anthem against injustice and oppression.
Vande Mataram - A R Rahman
No Independence Day can pass by without taking a bow to this 1997 A R Rahman classic, which reinvigorated the spirit of patriotism and unity in a rising nation.
Redemption Song – Bob Marley
Written in the final years of his life, Redemption Song is a timeless anthem of emancipation — from both physical and mental slavery. Drawing from Marcus Garvey’s call to “free our minds”, it blends personal mortality, the history of slavery, and quiet defiance into a poignant song.