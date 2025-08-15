Exploring freedom, from Savarkar to Che and Bharathiyar to Bob Marley

BOOKS

The Indian War of Independence — 1857: The seminal work by V D Savarkar is described as “a step-by-step account of the uprising of Indian Hindus and Muslims against the ruthless British rulers”. It established the uprising as a ‘War of Independence’, and not a mere sepoy mutiny. Initially published in Holland and smuggled into India, the book’s subsequent editions were reportedly brought out by the Gadar Party, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose.

Anandmath: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s classic based on the Sannyasi Rebellion and the Bengal famine of 1770 was an inspiration for many during India’s freedom struggle. Songs in the books, infused with patriotic fervour, are being sung to this day, and one of them, ‘Vande Mataram’, has defined devotion to the motherland.

Che Guevara: A Revolutionary Life: Jon Lee Anderson masterfully narrates the life and times of Che. The well-researched biography offers into his growing years, action during the Cuban revolution, his dreams, and his death.