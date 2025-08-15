Forensic test links blood at serial killing suspect’s house to missing woman in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: The bloodstains found at the house of serial killing suspect Sebastian in Pallipuram near Cherthala belong to Jainamma, an Ettumanoor resident who went missing last December, the forensic laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram has confirmed.

Crime branch officials said the DNA from the bloodstains, recovered from one of the rooms in a search at Sebastian’s house, matched with the samples taken from Jainamma’s siblings. The crime branch is now considering her disappearance as a murder case. An officer said the human remains recovered from the premises of the house have been sent for DNA test and the result is awaited.

Earlier, it was found that the gold ornaments Sebastian had pledged belonged to Jainamma, who went missing on December 23, 2024. The probe team said Jainamma had been wearing gold ornaments weighing around 10 sovereigns at the time of her disappearance. Investigators suspect Sebastian killed her with to steal the jewellery.

Meanwhile, Sebastian has been sent to judicial remand after his police custody ended on Wednesday. Though the police have collected some evidence and information from him, he has not revealed more details about the alleged murder.

The crime branch team from Alappuzha is also conducting a parallel investigation into the disappearance of Bindhu Padmanabhan of Kadakkarapally and Ayesha of Varanad.

Earlier, the police had found that Sebastian forged some documents to sell the properties owned by Bindhu. However, no clues have yet emerged to link him to her disappearance.