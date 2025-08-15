Lukewarm response to ‘Partition Horror Day’ in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s direction to observe ‘Partition Horror Day’ on the eve of Independence Day, on Thursday, evoked a lukewarm response from most of the higher educational institutions across the state, with clashes reported from a few campuses.

Barring a couple of state universities, most of the varsities too gave the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ a miss.

In Kerala University, a seminar on the theme of partition was held by the Centre for Vedanta Studies and a seminar to observe the day was held online at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) as per the direction of Vice Chancellor Junaid Bushiri.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the universities and colleges rejected outright the call to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ when the country was rejoicing in the spirit of independence.

“Upholding the highest values of humanity, our youth have once again proclaimed loudly that the campuses in the state are places of secularism and brotherhood,” Bindu told reporters in Thrissur.

Meanwhile, the pro-right-wing student outfit, ABVP, observed the day on a few campuses, leading to clashes. Government College, Kasaragod, witnessed clashes between ABVP and SFI activists after the latter tore up a poster put up in solidarity with the event by ABVP workers.

The ABVP workers were also confronted by MSF workers after the posters were pasted again. The police intervened to prevent further clashes.

“The real stories of partition are being obscured by the Congress and the communist parties to satisfy their vested motives and appeasement politics,” ABVP state secretary E U Eswaraprasad said.