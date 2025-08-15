Matrimony meeting ends in gold chain theft in Kerala's Idukki

IDUKKI: A bride-to-be’s dream meeting with her prospective groom, a missing gold chain and a police chase. What happened recently in Thodupuzha would make for a killer movie.

It all began when a 25-year-old woman, originally from Tamil Nadu but living in Thodupuzha for several years, registered on a Tamil matrimonial site seeking to marry again. Her search ended when she came across Abhishek A B, a “doctor” in Bengaluru. Impressed, she sent a request. He accepted, and within six days, the pair were exchanging messages on WhatsApp and making wedding plans.

On August 5, they met for the first time at Thodupuzha private bus stand. Over coffee, the ‘doctor’, in a romantic gesture, offered to add a locket to her gold chain. However, instead of returning it, he wore the chain, saying it was ‘to remember her’. He gave her a fake imitation chain instead.

The drama continued at a nearby textile shop, where he offered to buy her a saree. While she was busy choosing, Abhishek vanished with the chain.

Upon realising the fraud, the woman approached the police with a complaint. The police found that ‘Abhishek’ was actually 30-year-old Karthikraj from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, a fraudster with six similar cases against him.