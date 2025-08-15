One injured as bridge under construction collapses in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A portion of the under-construction Thorayikadavu bridge, which connects the Koyilandy and Balussery constituencies, collapsed on Thursday afternoon, injuring a worker. The incident occurred over the middle of the river when a newly installed beam tilted and gave way, causing the concrete structure to collapse along with it.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and prompted immediate action from authorities. Local residents and political workers have alleged that substandard construction practices may have led to the collapse — an allegation that is now under official investigation. The injured worker was identified as being part of the construction crew and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Thorayikadavu bridge is designed to connect the Pookkad and Atholi riverbanks. The project, funded by KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) with a budget of approximately `23.82 crore, is being constructed by the Malappuram-based PMR Group. The bridge is planned to be 265 metres long and 12 metres wide. The construction work is overseen by the PWD Kerala Road Fund Unit.

According to local resident Ajay Bose, several construction workers narrowly escaped serious injuries when the beam collapsed during concreting work. “It’s a miracle more people weren’t hurt,” he said, highlighting the dangerous nature of the incident. Following the collapse, a higher official with PWD demanded an urgent report from the project director. He stated that further action would be taken once the report is received.

Congress workers expressed outrage over the collapse, calling it a textbook example of negligence and corruption. They demanded a thorough probe and strict action against the construction company. “This is not just a structural failure; it’s a failure of responsibility,” said a local Congress leader, who preferred to remain anonymous. “The public deserves to know why a project of this magnitude, funded by public money, was allowed to be compromised.”

Residents said the bridge was seen as a vital infrastructure project that would improve connectivity and boost the local economy. They are demanding accountability from the construction firm, PMR Group, and have called for an urgent and transparent inquiry.