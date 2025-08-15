Padma Subrahmanyam honoured with Natyaveda Puraskaram

THRISSUR: Guruvayur will become a global centre of art and culture in the future, bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Guruvayur Fest, organised by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Natyaveda College of Performing Arts, at the Municipal Town Hall, Guruvayur.

Kathakali artist Sadanam Krishnankutty honoured Padma Subrahmanyam with the maiden Natyaveda Puraskaram, which carries a cash prize of `1 lakh, a memento, and a citation.

Mohiniyattam artist Kala Vijayan, MLA N K Akbar, Guruvayur municipal chairman M Krishnadas, Guruvayur Fest curator Vinod Mankara, and Natyaveda secretary Sundar Melayil were present.

The inauguration was followed by mohiniyattam performances led by Malavika Menon and Neena Prasad.