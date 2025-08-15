Kerala

Padma Subrahmanyam honoured with Natyaveda Puraskaram

The inauguration was followed by mohiniyattam performances led by Malavika Menon and Neena Prasad.
Kathakali artist Sadanam Krishnankutty presenting the Natyaveda Puraskaram to Padma Subrahmanyam in Guruvayur on Thursday.(Photo | Express)
THRISSUR: Guruvayur will become a global centre of art and culture in the future, bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Guruvayur Fest, organised by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Natyaveda College of Performing Arts, at the Municipal Town Hall, Guruvayur.

Kathakali artist Sadanam Krishnankutty honoured Padma Subrahmanyam with the maiden Natyaveda Puraskaram, which carries a cash prize of `1 lakh, a memento, and a citation.

Mohiniyattam artist Kala Vijayan, MLA N K Akbar, Guruvayur municipal chairman M Krishnadas, Guruvayur Fest curator Vinod Mankara, and Natyaveda secretary Sundar Melayil were present.

