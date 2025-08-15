Remembering 'Aikya Keralam' maharaja and Cochin's tryst with democracy

Two pairs of flags fluttered proudly in the August breeze of 1947 in the erstwhile kingdom of Cochin, marking the birth of a new nation. One was raised at Hill Palace in Tripunithura, the other at Town Hall in Thrissur.

“On the historic morning of August 15, 1947, the maharaja (Rama Varma VII) hoisted the flag of Cochin alongside the Tricolour at Hill Palace. In Thrissur, the Ilaya Raja led the celebrations, raising the same two flags in unison,” informs Devan Rama Varma, a descendant of the Cochin royal family.

“The photo that is now available of the flag hoisting is of Ilaya Raja at Thrissur.”

For Cochin, the twin celebration for a new India was not just ceremonial. It was a full-circle moment for the vision of Rama Varma VII — or Aikya Keralam Thampuran as he was better known. His dream of a united Kerala and India had placed Cochin several steps ahead of its time.