Shwetha Menon makes history as AMMA’s first woman president in high-drama election

The lead-up to the polls was filled with controversy and intrigue: police cases involving Shwetha Menon, actor Baburaj withdrawing from the race following sexual assault allegations, and veteran Jagadish stepping away from the presidential contest. The election itself was triggered by upheaval, after the Justice Hema Committee report last year led to the mass resignation of the previous executive body.

Of AMMA’s 500-plus members, only 298 turned up to vote at the polling station in Kochi, with several high-profile stars, including Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith, notably absent.

Outgoing president Mohanlal was present to witness the baton being passed, marking the end of his tenure and a new chapter in AMMA’s history.