Daily train service from Kerala to Velankanni to be a reality soon

KASARGOD: The possibility of a daily train service to Velankanni from Kerala would soon become a reality. MPs from Kerala have been constantly demanding daily train connectivity to Velankanni considering the huge population of Christians going on pilgrimage from the state to the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It is one of the important pilgrimage centres of Christians, especially Catholic denominations, of Kerala and Karnataka. However, the shrine is poorly connected by Railways despite having a railway station in the town.

Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh, who has been communicating with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regularly on the matter, recently received a positive response from the latter.

In a letter dated August 7, 2025, the railway minister assured the MP that the concerned directorate has been asked to examine the possibilities of operating train no. 16361/16362 Ernakulam-Velankanni-Ernakulam Express on daily basis. Following which, the MP’s office is optimistic that the daily train to Velankanni would materialise soon.

The annual festival of the shrine is held every year on September 8, the birthday of Mother Mary. Thousands take out a pilgrimage to Velankanni starting from the last week of August. From Kerala, the shrine can be reached by rail through train no. 16361 Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni Bi-weekly Express starting from Ernakulam at 1pm on Mondays and Saturdays to reach Velankanni at 5.40am the next day.