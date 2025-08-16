Documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma chosen for 17th IDSFFK Lifetime Achievement award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma has been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement award in connection with the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), to be held from August 22 to 27 in the state capital. The award carries a purse of Rs 2 lakh, a citation and a statuette.

He has been chosen for the honour, considering his immense contributions in transforming the documentary filmmaking sector in India, dedication to social justice and for his fearless film-related activities.

Rakesh Sharma, known for his 2004 documentary 'Final Solution' which sheds light on the 2002 Gujarat riots and traces the origin of Hindutva politics, is the recipient of numerous national and international honours. His films have been screened at more than 120 international festivals.

He has focused on documentaries, centred around themes exposing the politics of hate, for the last two decades. Sharma, who has taken a break from films due to health issues, is planning a comeback, with a slew of new works, including 'Final Solution Revisited,' planned as a sequel to his earlier work.

Previous recipients of the IDSSFFK lifetime achievement awards include Anand Patwardhan, Madhusree Dutta, Ranjan Palit, Reena Mohan, Deepa Dhanraj, Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi.