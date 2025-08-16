Huge traffic snarl on NH 544 in Thrissur's Muringoor; commuters stranded for hours

The lorry was going to Perumbavoor from Pattambi, and those inside the lorry escaped without any injuries. However, the service road was left with deep craters due to vehicle movement. Though the road was cleared soon, the traffic snarl intensified later. The gridlock is severe on the road leading to Ernakulam from Chalakudy.

Some drivers said they had been stuck on the road since 2 am and criticised the authorities for failing to repair the huge potholes, reported Manorama News.

Traffic congestion has become a regular issue on the Thrissur-Angamaly stretch of NH 544, especially since the beginning of construction works for an underpass in Muringoor, making it difficult for passengers travelling to the Cochin International Airport, Technopark, and Infopark.