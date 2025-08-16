IN PICS: Star-studded show at AMMA election in Kochi

The Marriot Hotel in Kochi turned into a star-studded stage on Friday as actors from the Malayalam film industry gathered to elect AMMA’s new leadership for the 2025–2028 term.

The much-anticipated election finally unfolded, offering artists not just a chance to vote, but also to reconnect.

Hundreds of reporters, fans and YouTubers also thronged the venue with their cams on rat-a-tat mode.

The ‘extraordinary’ general body election witnessed the participation of some of the industry’s popular figures, including Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Siddique, Mukesh, Navya Nair, Tovino Thomas, Mallika Sukumaran, Lal, Jagadeesh, Ranji Panicker, Maniyanpilla Raju, Honey Rose, Arjun Ashokan, ‘Bheeman’ Raghu, Baiju, Tini Tom, Nikhila Vimal, Mala Parvathy, Guinness Pakru, Kalabhavan Shajon, Salim Kumar, Siddique and more.