Kerala

IN PICS: Star-studded show at AMMA election in Kochi

TNIE lensman A Sanesh presents snapshots from the AMMA general body election venue
Shwetha Menon and Devan
Shwetha Menon and DevanA Sanesh
Anna Jose
Updated on
1 min read

The Marriot Hotel in Kochi turned into a star-studded stage on Friday as actors from the Malayalam film industry gathered to elect AMMA’s new leadership for the 2025–2028 term.

The much-anticipated election finally unfolded, offering artists not just a chance to vote, but also to reconnect.

Hundreds of reporters, fans and YouTubers also thronged the venue with their cams on rat-a-tat mode.

The ‘extraordinary’ general body election witnessed the participation of some of the industry’s popular figures, including Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Siddique, Mukesh, Navya Nair, Tovino Thomas, Mallika Sukumaran, Lal, Jagadeesh, Ranji Panicker, Maniyanpilla Raju, Honey Rose, Arjun Ashokan, ‘Bheeman’ Raghu, Baiju, Tini Tom, Nikhila Vimal, Mala Parvathy, Guinness Pakru, Kalabhavan Shajon, Salim Kumar, Siddique and more.

Honey Rose
Honey RoseA Sanesh

Mohanlal, who served as president for three consecutive terms, came in early to cast his vote and left in a hurry as he was headed to Chennai.

He, however, asserted that “the new executive committee will lead the association very well” and that “everyone remains part of it”.

When the results were announced, history was made: Shwetha and Kukkoo Parameswaran became the first women to lead AMMA, taking charge as president and general secretary, respectively.

Baburaj
Baiju Santhosh
Bheeman Raghu
Esther Anil
Indrans
Mukesh
Sai Kumar and Bindu Panicker
Salim Kumar
Shanker
Siddique
Suresh gopi
Tovino Thomas
Mala Parvathy
Manoj K Jayan
Tini Tom and Ajay Kumar (Guinness Pakru)
Maniyanpilla Raju and Vinu Mohan
Arjun Ashokan
Rachana Narayanankutty
Vineeth Kumar
Mythili
Basil Joseph
Lal and Navya Nair
Kalabhavan Shajon
Vishnu Unnikrishnan
Suresh Gopi
Amma
Mohanlal
Navya Nair
Lal
Honey Rose
​Tovino Thomas
Actor Siddique
actor mukesh
Shwetha Menon

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com