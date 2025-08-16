India yet to fulfil freedom fighters’ dream, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The country is yet to achieve the dreams of the freedom fighters, who envisioned an India free from caste discrimination, communalism, poverty and child labour, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his Independence Day message. “While we are proud of the achievements that the country has made in various fields, we must never forget India’s social reality,” the chief minister said at the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Central Stadium here on Friday.

Stressing the need to uphold the constitutional values of democracy, secularism and socialism, Pinarayi stated that India’s biggest achievement in the last decades is how the country has adhered to democracy throughout the years. He also highlighted how Kerala should contribute towards the development of the country in the coming years. “Efforts are on to eradicate extreme poverty in the state.

We are on a mission to build a new Kerala,” he added. After hoisting the national flag, the chief minister received the guard of honour from the armed forces during the parade led by Nedumangad sub-division assistant superintendent and parade commander Achyuth Ashok, and second-in-command Kerala Armed Police assistant commandant Sumesh A S.

The parade featured officers from the Thiruvananthapuram City police, Tamil Nadu police, Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, Motor Vehicle Department, NCC, Scouts, Aswarooda Sena, among others. Pinarayi also presented the President’s Medals for Distinguished Service to officers from the Police, Fire, and Correctional departments. The ceremony was also attended by Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, legislators Kadakampally Surendran, Antony Raju and V K Prasanth, and District Collector Anu Kumari, among others.