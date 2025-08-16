Kerala mulls limited culling of stray dogs as pressure rises over attacks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing mounting public anger over stray dog attacks, the state government is seeking legal opinion on whether limited culling of aggressive and rabid dogs can be allowed.

While the last survey put the total number of stray dogs in the state at around 2.9 lakh, their numbers have increased significantly over the past three years, according to officials. But the state has neither the infrastructure nor the resources to perform more than 18,000 to 20,000 sterilisations per year and hence culling in a limited way is the only way to control the growing stray-dog population, sources said.

The state government’s move to invoke Section 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Animal Husbandry Practices and Procedures) Rules, 2023, which allowed euthanasia of animals in special cases was stalled by the High Court.

“The stray-dog population is increasing in an exponential manner and we are helpless as ABC alone will not help control the stray population. We are in a deep crisis and there is no other way but to cull stray dogs in a limited manner until their population is under control. Hence, we are taking legal advice. The idea is to identify aggressive and rabid dogs in every locality and isolate them to protect the public,” a top official told TNIE.