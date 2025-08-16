Leniency for convicts, misuse of UAPA draw flak at CPI conference

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a strong critique of the state home department, the district conference of the CPI in Pathanamthitta has raised concerns over the misuse of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the provision of “lenient conditions” for high-profile jail convicts including Kodi Suni, the prime accused in the T P Chandrasekharan murder.

The political report, presented at the three-day meet being held in Konni, asked the ruling front to ensure fairness in the system.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, in his address, also took aim at the home department, cautioning the LDF government against the indiscriminate use of UAPA. Referring to the cases of Alan Shuhaib and Taha Fazal, Viswam said: “Cases can be registered when there are valid reasons, but the government should not appear as one that keeps people in jail indefinitely under UAPA. That is the CPI policy.”

He also cited the plight of Maoist leader Roopesh, who reportedly had to go on a hunger strike to publish a book, despite the Supreme Court having affirmed prisoners’ right to do so.

“Kerala should not become a state that permanently detains citizens. CPI cannot accept this. UDF and BJP can do it, the Left government should not,” he stressed.

The report highlighted that top police officers like ADGP Ajith Kumar are even disregarding ministerial directives. The report further criticised nepotism in Kudumbashree-linked appointments and warned that political welcoming of those accused under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) and even POCSO could trigger public backlash.

While acknowledging significant modernisation in the health sector, the CPI report called for better administrative discipline at the senior level.

“Kudumbashree is a major women’s empowerment initiative, but placing its members directly in government departments without going through PSC (Public Service Commission) or employment exchange can raise fairness concerns and affect departmental functioning. Strong financial discipline is essential to avoid irregularities,” the report noted.

Environmental concerns — including quarrying, soil removal, and paddy field reclamation — were also flagged, with the party calling for tighter vigil. The report also criticised the functioning of the animal husbandry department.

On the national front, the CPI accused the RSS of attempting to portray itself as the “apostles of the country” while glorifying leaders like Vinayak Savarkar “who apologised to the British six times”. It also warned against Christian priests maintaining ties with the BJP, saying “wolves in sheep’s clothing” must be identified. The district meet will conclude on Saturday.