SC-monitored VC selection a blow to Kerala govt, Raj Bhavan senses upper hand

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court’s intervention in forming search committees to select a permanent vice-chancellor in Digital University Kerala and A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University has dealt a blow to the government’s ongoing efforts to get an ordinance passed for constituting a five-member VC search panel in the digital university.

The reconstituted panel, with four members owing allegiance to the government and no nominee of the chancellor (governor), was meant to give the ruling dispensation a greater leverage in the VC selection process.

Notably, the hurry on the part of the government to get the ordinance promulgated was reportedly owing to the possibility of the draft UGC Regulations, 2025, coming into effect soon.

The government’s role in the VC selection process has been drastically cut down in the latest UGC regulations. On the other hand, the Raj Bhavan is of the view that the present arrangement has set the long-stalled process rolling and also given it a greater role in VC selection.

With the apex court asking both the government and the chancellor to give four names each for constituting a search committee for the two varsities, legal experts say it is likely that the panel would have two members each from both sides. The fifth member would be the nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) as laid down in the regulations.

“Going by past instances, the UGC nominee would mostly prefer to endorse the panel of VC probables proposed by the search committee members nominated by the chancellor,” said a top source.

This is expected to give the chancellor an upper-hand in the five-member panel, it is pointed out.