Squaring up! Wayanad top bidder on day one of premier chess league auction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Premier Chess League (KPCL), billed as the world’s first fixed 20-board chess league, was launched in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday with the unveiling of jerseys, release of the theme song sung by Usha Uthup and player auctions. Wayanad ruled day 1 of the auction with a top bidding of Rs 42,000.

As many as 654 players have registered for the event, which will be held on September 6 and 7.

The competition promises to promote grassroots talents and make chess accessible to all. In fact, its rule that each of the 14 district-based teams must include at least 10 Kerala players, is aimed at shattering the game’s elite image and taking it into schools, rural areas and everyday community life, said the organisers.

“Wayanad did not even have much interest in chess. Today, it made the highest bid of `42,000 for Swayams Mishra, a Grandmaster. That’s the aim: to popularise chess and take away the perception of its eliteness. The game should be accessible to all,” said Renjith Balakrishnan, the CEO of Premier Chess Academy who is organising the event.

He, along with Deputy Chief Umpire K A Yunus, unveiled the jerseys for the umpires and teams on the day.

KPCL features 25-member squads per team – 20 active players and five reserves. The 20×20 format ensures representation across age, gender and skill levels. Matches will follow six Swiss rounds before the semi-finals and finals, with blitz or Armageddon tiebreakers, if required.

Renjith said the league is designed to transform chess into a spectator-friendly sport and give grassroots players a chance to compete alongside Grandmasters.

“This is not just about competition, it is about creating a culture where chess beginners and top players share the same team,” he said.