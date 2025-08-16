The great Indian chapati tale

Chapati, a simple yet beloved staple, holds a timeless place on Indian plates. Its charm lies in its versatility, pairing effortlessly with vegetables, pulses, non-vegetarian dishes, or even sweet accompaniments, offering a balanced meal that is satisfying without being heavy.

This bread travelled across regions and centuries, evolving into the soft, practical flatbread used in India today. More than just food, chapati stands for sustenance, adaptability, and the way culinary traditions have blended over time through history and everyday life. And like an oldest companion at the table, it has many stories to tell.

Origins

According to Britannica, chapati’s name comes from the Sanskrit ‘carpatī’, meaning ‘thin cake,’ which is derived from the word carpata or ‘flat.’ This refers to the traditional method of shaping chapatis by slapping them between the palms of the hands. It is said to be even mentioned in the Sanskrit texts.

Historical references place its roots in the Indus Valley Civilisation, from where it spread to regions of Southeast and Central Asia, East Africa, and the Caribbean. Some accounts suggest the journey may have been reversed, with chapati first appearing in East Africa and later reaching the Indian subcontinent via traders. Its simple shape and long shelf life made it an ideal travel food, helping it become a staple across diverse cultures.

The ‘chapati’ mystery

In India, the legacy is not just limited to kitchens. In 1857, this everyday bread found itself at the centre of one of India’s most curious episodes in the Indian freedom struggle — the Chapati Movement.

What began as a baffling relay of flatbreads, passed from one village to the next, soon covered vast stretches of north India. Night after night, people carried fresh chapatis hundreds of kilometres, with no clear explanation. They appeared in towns, hamlets, and even police outposts, most of the time alone, sometimes alongside odd companions like lotus flowers.