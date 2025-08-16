Tushar Gandhi slams governors for acting as ‘Super Chancellors’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and noted author, on Saturday lashed out at governors, alleging they have turned into super chancellors and misuse their position to obstruct the functioning of elected governments. He alleged that governors were being used as political tools of the Centre to weaken state administrations.

Speaking at a national seminar organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) on challenges in higher education, Gandhi said, "Now the governors are acting as super chancellors. Those in BJP-ruled states enjoy retirement, while those in opposition states are tasked with making governance difficult," he remarked.

Gandhi also came down heavily on the National Education Policy (NEP), warning that it would create enslaved minds by curbing rational thought and academic freedom. He argued that education had lost the freedom it once enjoyed, with teachers forced into a system that discouraged questioning. "If primary education itself is shackled, the future will suffer. We need state-oriented education models instead of a one-size-fits-all union policy," he said.

Expressing concern over the decline of rational thinking in society, Gandhi said even educated people were falling prey to irrational claims spread on social media. Citing an example, he said, "One of my relatives, a former IIT professor, forwarded a photo of a circular rainbow calling it 'Brahma Danush'. Natural phenomena are now being projected as miracles to fuel irrational practices. These are propaganda tools of fascist forces."