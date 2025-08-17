Allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar baseless: Vigilance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance Special Investigation Unit, Thiruvananthapuram, gave a clean chit to ADGP M R Ajith Kumar after it found no evidence to support any of the allegations raised against him. The details of the report came out on Saturday.

The investigation team submitted a report after probing five complaints filed by P V Anvar and an illegal wealth accumulation complaint filed by advocate P Nagarajan. Earlier, the Vigilance Special Court had rejected the report calling it incomplete. Following this, the special court decided to take up the case on its own.

The allegations raised by P V Anvar included: illegal felling and transportation of teak tree from the Malappuram police chief’s camp office, accepting money from online journalist Shajan Skaria, involvement in the gold smuggling case for personal financial gain, constructing a luxury house in Kowdiar spending crores, and irregularities in financial transactions. However, the vigilance found all these allegations to be baseless.

Regarding the teak tree case, the vigilance noted that Ajithkumar had no connection to it. All relevant documents are available at the Malappuram district police chief’s office, and the tree was felled and auctioned in 2020 following due legal procedures by the then district police chief. The report claimed Ajithkumar’s responses were supported by evidence, while the complaints lacked proof.

However, the court noted signs of “invisible interference” and has scheduled the summoning of witnesses for August 30.

Advocate Nagaraj said he would approach the court seeking to withhold the salaries of the investigating officers. He alleged that even after four months, a proper preliminary investigation was not carried out.