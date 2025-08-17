At 104, Kerala man becomes symbol of state’s digital literacy revolution

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: At the age of 104, M A Abdullah Moulavi from Asamannoor in Ernakulam district is incredibly self-reliant in choosing his favourite social media reels and watching important news on YouTube.

While searching prayer songs swiftly on his son's smartphone with his fragile fingers and pressing the video call button to talk to his grandchild abroad, Moulavi's wrinkled face beams with pride and happiness.

He is one of about 22 lakh persons in Kerala who have become digitally literate through the path-breaking "Digi Keralam" programme rolled out by the state government, which eventually paved the way for a digital revolution.

79-year-old Sarasu, a daily wage earner, was initially averse to digital learning.

Later, she became a YouTube channel owner, and 80-year-old Sulochana in Moovattupuzha started to access government services on her mobile without anyone's help.

With 99.98 per cent of learners achieving basic digital skills and passing out, Kerala is now all set to be declared as the "first digital literate state" in the country.

Launched on 22 September 2022 by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), Digi Keralam aimed to attain complete digital literacy in the state in line with the total literacy campaign in 1991, authorities said.

As part of the drive, digitally illiterate people were identified and trained in tasks ranging from turning a smartphone on/off to using digital tools and accessing government services online.