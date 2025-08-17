Hit & run off Neendakara: Flees after crashing into fishing boat off Kollam

KOCHI: Fort Kochi coastal police have registered a case against the captain in-charge of a ship which collided with a fishing boat near Neendakara Harbour and fled from the scene without attempting to rescue the fishermen on board. The incident occurred approximately 20 nautical miles off Neendakara coast. Following the incident, MMS 6N CR TETHYS, a chemical and oil products tanker, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash navigation of a vessel and acts endangering human life.

“The collision took place when the boat was engaged in fishing. All six fishermen on board were thrown into the sea. Fortunately, they swam to safety,” said Sangeeth Job, SHO, Fort Kochi coastal police station.

According to the complaint, the incident happened around 6.15 pm on Thursday. The tanker, travelling at high speed through the Arabian Sea, hit the rear side of the fishing boat named ‘Nisniya’. The impact caused serious injuries to two fishermen and completely damaged the boat’s rear section, resulting in an estimated financial loss of over Rs 30 lakh.