Kerala CPM hit by fresh row as businessman alleges party secretary’s son leaked confidential letter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just months to go for the crucial assembly election, fresh trouble is brewing in the Kerala CPM as serious allegations surface against senior leaders.

A new controversy erupted when Chennai-based businessman Muhammad Sharshad alleged that the son of CPM state secretary MV Govindan leaked a confidential letter. Sharshad has submitted a complaint to CPM general secretary MA Baby in this regard.

According to Sharshad, he had earlier written to the CPM politburo detailing the financial deals of some CPM leaders, along with supporting documents. However, those very documents later appeared in court when Rajesh Krishna, a UK-based businessman, submitted them in connection with a defamation case.

Sharshad, in his complaint to the politburo, alleged that certain party leaders received unaccounted money from Krishna. He claimed that Krishna accessed these documents when the letter was leaked, following which Krishna filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court.

According to Sharshad, Krishna received access to the confidential letter and documents through Govindan's son, Shyam.

So far, the party leadership has not officially responded to the allegations.