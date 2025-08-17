‘Our mission: space station by 2035, man on moon by 2040’

Will the space station be lifted off as a whole?

No. Five models will be separately lifted off and assembled. An experiment was successfully conducted this January. It is a challenging task. Two satellites are orbiting at a speed of 28,400 km per hour. With a set of cameras and propulsion and inertial systems, we have to reduce speed, align, and dock. It is not an easy task. India is among four countries that have demonstrated this technology. Likewise, to study the sun, we have developed a satellite called Aditya-L1. Not just develop and commission, but we got 20 TB of scientific data from that as well. The data is there online and anybody can use it.

Can you elaborate on the Chandrayaan-5 mission?

When Chandrayaan-3 was a success, Japan wanted to collaborate. Chandrayaan-5 has been approved for such a collaboration. The lander mass of Chandrayaan-3 was 1,600 kg. In Chandrayaan-5, it is 6,500 kg. In Chandrayaan-3, the rover was 25 kg. Now, it will be a 350 kg rover. There has been an exponential growth in our space programme. It has been 10 years since Modiji took charge. Of the total 433 satellites, 96% were launched over the past decade. Similarly, as far as space-sector reforms are concerned, we want private companies and academia to work in the space arena. Right now, there are 55 satellites in orbit. It is insufficient. We need at least three to four times more.

What about fund flow?

Whatever fund is required, we get it. There is no restriction whatsoever.

Can you decode the data received from Chandrayaan for a layman?

Earlier, we knew the moon was out there in space. Today, it’s like the moon is in our hands. We discovered that there are eight types of minerals, like iron, silicon, and manganese, on the moon. But further study has to be done on the quantity. We also want to study if there has been any seismic activity. In some places, we did measure seismic activity, which means not all places are comfortable.

Have you picked up any new information on the character of the moon?

There have been several attempts by many countries to study the moon. But tell me, who found water on the moon first? We Indians! (laughs)

What are the possibilities that come with finding water?

There is a possibility of human life. We have also found carbon dioxide. Suppose, you have to go to other planets. Then, we can take fuel from the ground and fly. It can be a transit station. Fifty years ago, we didn’t know much, but now we know a lot about the moon, both scientifically and astronomically. In Chandrayaan-4, we are trying to take samples and bring that back to conduct experiments.

Can you explain what went wrong with Chandrayaan-2, as you were part of the error analysis team?

We had a hard landing instead of a soft one. A 10-member committee chaired by me was formed to understand the reason and suggest improvements required for a successful Chandrayaan-3. The PM wanted a report in 30 days. We worked 24x7. Exactly 30 days later, just five hours before the deadline, we submitted a 1,100-page report with 107 recommendations. In Chandrayaan-2, there were a few issues. The propulsion system over-performed a little... there were some issues with the software and the navigation guide.