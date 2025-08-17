‘Our mission: space station by 2035, man on moon by 2040’

A scientist with four decades of experience in rocket and spacecraft propulsion, Dr Vanniyaperumal Narayanan took over as the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation last January. In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, he talks about his vision for ISRO, human spaceflight capabilities, India’s plans to set up its own space station by 2035 and, of course, sending Indians to the moon by 2040.
You have been a part of ISRO since 1984. Can you take us through its journey?
One of the earliest milestones in the Indian space programme, which began in 1962, came in 1963 when we launched a sounding rocket. In the past 50 years, we’ve seen phenomenal growth. We’ve designed, built, and launched about 132 satellites, 55 of which are currently operational. As for launch vehicles, we’ve developed six generations of launch vehicles. Our 100th launch took place on January 29, just days after I took over as ISRO chairman.
It was a tense but exciting moment, and it turned out to be a perfect success. The 102nd mission was launched on July 30. Interestingly, the US — which donated the small rocket for our first launch — is now our partner. And we have initiated India’s human spaceflight programme.
What about the Chandrayaan missions?
ISRO has come a long way, from carrying rockets on bicycles to achieving global recognition in nine key areas including Chandrayaan-1. India, alongside NASA, was the first to discover water molecules on the moon. Our high-resolution camera onboard Chandrayaan-2 is the best in the world, with a resolution of 32cm compared to 50cm for others.
Through the Mars Orbiter Mission, India became the first country to succeed in its first attempt to reach Mars, 680 million km away. Restarting the engine after 295 days and capturing its image was a huge achievement. Through Chandrayaan-3, India became the fourth country to soft-land on the Moon and the first to land on its South Pole. We are the first country to place over 100 satellites in orbit in a single mission.
What were the major challenges?
Access to the most efficient chemical propulsion system—the cryogenic system, which is based on liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen—was denied to us by many countries. The reasoning was simple: if India obtained this technology, our space programme would shine. Without it, our progress would be limited.
Initially, Russia wanted to help us a bit, but that didn’t happen. Today, to our credit, we have successfully developed three propulsion systems. We are one among only six countries with this technology. Not only did we develop the indigenous Mark III, Madhavan Nair (former ISRO chairman) later pushed it further with C25.
The ISRO spy case cropped up during the time of the cryogenic engine development. Did this slow down the project?
I won’t comment on that. It is a technologically intensive thing. There was a little bit of a slowdown because of technology denial by other space-faring countries. But this turned out well for us. When it comes to C25 for Mark III, we hold three world records. Generally, 10 engines have to be developed and tested for the flight. We decided to go for the flight after developing three engines. The second decision was doing it in two years; it generally takes six. We achieved success with three engines in 28 months. No other country has done this.
How did we achieve it this fast?
We do a lot of simulation work... we calculate each paisa very carefully and only then do we pump money. Rs 20 to 25 crore is required for an engine plus test. To do it in the minimum time, a lot of theoretical work is required. Testing with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen for the flight was the next important thing. We managed to do it in 34 days compared to the global minimum time of 68.
This is the third record. No country can break this for another 50 years. You know why? None would risk it. We took a calculated risk. In short, ISRO is really moving ahead. If we were at the graduation level in 1984, we are now at the PhD level (chuckles). After the NISAR launch, the Americans were left surprised.
They were also surprised when you spotted the leak in Axiom…
Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts were going to space. They reported a minor leak. I have been doing this job for 40 years. We understood there is a serious problem. We insisted that unless it is fully rectified, the mission should not take off as human life is involved. Initially, they thought we were being cautious needlessly. But we stuck to our stand. Finally, they called off the launch.
Later, they inspected and realised there was a crack. It would have been a catastrophic failure had it not been rectified. Today, the world knows the capability of India and ISRO. Ours is a phenomenal growth. Our prime minister has given us a vision: to set up our own space station by 2035. By 2040, he wants Indians to land on the moon.
Will the space station be lifted off as a whole?
No. Five models will be separately lifted off and assembled. An experiment was successfully conducted this January. It is a challenging task. Two satellites are orbiting at a speed of 28,400 km per hour. With a set of cameras and propulsion and inertial systems, we have to reduce speed, align, and dock. It is not an easy task. India is among four countries that have demonstrated this technology. Likewise, to study the sun, we have developed a satellite called Aditya-L1. Not just develop and commission, but we got 20 TB of scientific data from that as well. The data is there online and anybody can use it.
Can you elaborate on the Chandrayaan-5 mission?
When Chandrayaan-3 was a success, Japan wanted to collaborate. Chandrayaan-5 has been approved for such a collaboration. The lander mass of Chandrayaan-3 was 1,600 kg. In Chandrayaan-5, it is 6,500 kg. In Chandrayaan-3, the rover was 25 kg. Now, it will be a 350 kg rover. There has been an exponential growth in our space programme. It has been 10 years since Modiji took charge. Of the total 433 satellites, 96% were launched over the past decade. Similarly, as far as space-sector reforms are concerned, we want private companies and academia to work in the space arena. Right now, there are 55 satellites in orbit. It is insufficient. We need at least three to four times more.
What about fund flow?
Whatever fund is required, we get it. There is no restriction whatsoever.
Can you decode the data received from Chandrayaan for a layman?
Earlier, we knew the moon was out there in space. Today, it’s like the moon is in our hands. We discovered that there are eight types of minerals, like iron, silicon, and manganese, on the moon. But further study has to be done on the quantity. We also want to study if there has been any seismic activity. In some places, we did measure seismic activity, which means not all places are comfortable.
Have you picked up any new information on the character of the moon?
There have been several attempts by many countries to study the moon. But tell me, who found water on the moon first? We Indians! (laughs)
What are the possibilities that come with finding water?
There is a possibility of human life. We have also found carbon dioxide. Suppose, you have to go to other planets. Then, we can take fuel from the ground and fly. It can be a transit station. Fifty years ago, we didn’t know much, but now we know a lot about the moon, both scientifically and astronomically. In Chandrayaan-4, we are trying to take samples and bring that back to conduct experiments.
Can you explain what went wrong with Chandrayaan-2, as you were part of the error analysis team?
We had a hard landing instead of a soft one. A 10-member committee chaired by me was formed to understand the reason and suggest improvements required for a successful Chandrayaan-3. The PM wanted a report in 30 days. We worked 24x7. Exactly 30 days later, just five hours before the deadline, we submitted a 1,100-page report with 107 recommendations. In Chandrayaan-2, there were a few issues. The propulsion system over-performed a little... there were some issues with the software and the navigation guide.
All our recommendations except one were implemented. Some additional issues were also tested and flagged. In landing, we asked for improvement of additional capacity. We suggested more focus on the propulsion system. We also recommended improving navigation guidance and the software associated with it. There were many major and minor recommendations that were implemented. The reason Chandrayaan-3 succeeded was because this committee did its job perfectly. The team members worked hard, with no contact even with their families.
What are the ISRO missions in the immediate future?
There are a few missions lined up for this year, including a commercial mission. A US-based project involving a 6,500-kg communication satellite – BlueBird 2 – is to be launched using our vehicle Mk III. The PM has rolled out space-sector reforms. Five rockets are being developed by HAL and L&T, the first of which is to be launched before the end of this financial year. That’s going to carry a technology development satellite. We have declared this year as the ‘Gaganyaan Year’. We started Gaganyaan in 2018, but it got delayed because of Covid. The first uncrewed mission of that project is being planned for liftoff before this December. For next year, there are two more uncrewed missions, followed by a crewed mission in the first quarter of 2027. Then comes the Navigation-03 satellite. Thus, nine launches are planned this (financial) year.
Will our currently strained relations with the US affect the BlueBird project?
I don’t want to comment on that. I’m a technocrat. In my opinion, it shouldn’t affect.
The civilian aspect of ISRO is always discussed. But what about its influence in the defence sector, especially regarding network and navigation as witnessed during Operation Sindoor?
I cannot reveal everything. But one of our responsibilities is to ensure the safety and security of every citizen of Bharat. Our satellites were effectively used in Operation Sindoor, and they gave perfect data. That much I can say. Towards that end, whatever is required, we do.
Usually, China is our competitor in the space sector. What sort of a comparison do we have?
I don’t want to go for such comparisons. We aren’t competing with anyone. Priorities are different for our country. Our attitude is to serve the common man of this country. I can only state that by 2040, based on the guidelines and vision given by the PM, we will be on a par with any other country in terms of launch capability, human-space flight capability, satellite-related technology, et al.
What is the next level we are aiming at?
Scientific discoveries, we are concentrating on that. We need to serve the common man of this country in multiple aspects. Studies are being done in many areas, like flood and earthquake management. To grasp the effect of space applications, think about switching off all satellites for one evening. No transaction will take place. Everything will come to a standstill. Twenty-five years ago, we couldn’t predict rain or anything else. Weather forecasting today is much advanced. We now daily inform around nine lakh fishermen where they will get fish. Similar is the case with train tracking.
ISRO’s impact on fishing…
We identify fishing zones in two ways. Using satellites, we watch for chlorophyll concentration and surface temperature. Chlorophyll concentration signifies abundant feed for fish. If both parameters are met, fish are bound to be present.
Can you elaborate on ISRO’s manned mission?
There’s a lot going on. Human-rating has to take place, that is, improving reliability of rockets via additional redundancy and improving margins in the rocket system. This we have almost perfected. Next is the orbital module. Temperature, pressure, carbon dioxide, relative humidity, etc should be maintained in the module correctly.
To automate it, we need many components and we are now in an advanced stage. Work on the crew escape system – required for contingencies – is on. There is the propulsion system, rocket engines, propulsion modules for return, and nine parachutes for the landing of the capsule. Crew both here and abroad are being trained. Then, there are medical kits, astronaut suits, food, etc. Manned missions are unlike launching rockets. Army, Navy, Air Force, DRDO labs, and academic labs are all involved. Almost 80% is done.
You spoke about quantum communication and artificial intelligence…
Without AI, nothing will happen. We’ve started a new wing. Quantum communication is new. We’ve done a few fundamental experiments.
NavIC, our prestigious project, has garnered only regional coverage. Any plans for international coverage?
In a navigation satellite, the atomic clock is an important component that we used to import. Three-four atomic clocks are required in each satellite. We have now used two indigenous atomic clocks in two of our satellites. Both are working perfectly. I’ve issued a guideline for a full shift to indigenous clocks in three years. We have approval for three navigation satellites, with the first to be launched in December-January. Further project approvals are in the pipeline.
Can you share some launch-day experiences?
In the case of NISAR, the US payload cost around Rs 10,300 crore, while ours was around Rs 1,000 crore. It’s taxpayers’ money and we are answerable to every citizen of the country. If we don’t succeed, the country’s prestige is at stake, triggering anxiety by default (smiles). A week before launch, I sit with all directors from morning to night, looking for all possible errors. On launch day, till the rocket lifts off and our own system works, there is anxiety all around. When we succeed, we are so happy, proud of our nation and its education system. The excitement is beyond words.
What’s your routine on launch-day?
Normal. Before the last launch, I slept for six hours. I woke up and went to the temple to pray.
On launch day, who takes all the important calls?
We have a hierarchy. Project director is responsible for executing the project. There’s a review mechanism. There’s a launch authority board to give launch authorisation and, of course, the chairman has to give approval. All directors are equally responsible. It’s a team effort. One person cannot snatch the success. Similarly, one person alone cannot be held accountable. Key decisions are taken collectively. Opinions of domain experts are taken and I, as a chairman, concur with them. For the first launch of Chandrayaan-2, the President had come.
While filling the propellant, we found that there was a leak from a joint. I was the director of propulsion then. Chairman K Sivan asked for my opinion. After a team discussion, I recommended postponing the launch as we couldn’t give a clearance. He concurred. The team concerned always has a say.
Is there no political pressure?
Absolutely not. They don’t interfere in technical aspects.
When a deadline is set, won’t there be pressure from political leadership?
No. In this case, the President himself was present. When we informed him of the issue, he accepted our decision... it’s purely a technical issue.
While grooming yourself to be a technocrat, did you actually think you would assume such a challenging role?
I come from a village… a humble background. While studying, I didn’t know much about space (smiles). All I wanted was to always bag the first rank. After school, I passed the polytechnic course with the first rank. Our financial condition didn’t permit me to go for further studies. I joined a cycle company. ISRO was my fourth job. I’ve always tried to do my job to the best of my abilities. ISRO is an organisation where everybody is top-ranked... do your job and leave the rest to the system... ISRO is such a meritorious organisation, where you’ll move up the ladder if you work hard.
What are your plans as the ISRO chairman?
My aim is to ensure the happiness of 20,000 ISRO employees. If that’s done, all of them will do their jobs. Merit alone should be acknowledged. In this organisation, everybody respects merit, irrespective of all other aspects.
Does one need to sacrifice family life?
Family life gets sacrificed. My wife is a PhD holder. She got opportunities abroad, but I wanted to continue here. She had to sacrifice her professional aspirations. You can perform only with family support.
What’s your leadership style? Are you a taskmaster?
When you set a target of 24 months to achieve something that other countries achieved in six years, one has to be both tough and encouraging… ensure people are happy. There will be tight schedules. Unless you sacrifice something, you cannot establish world records. I’ve worked with 13 bosses; all of them were really good.
VSSC directors are mostly chosen as ISRO chairman. You are the first to come from LPSC…
This is the first time an LPSC director has been chosen. More than 40 years of my work in that sector may have been to my advantage. The final call is taken by the prime minister, based on various aspects.
How do you look at the Prime Minister and his support?
Our prime minister is one of the most supportive and motivating forces… an outstanding leader with a vision to develop the nation at any cost.
What do you have to say to those aspiring to join the space sector?
Space is a sector with infinite opportunities. One’s growth lies in one’s hands. Do your job with single-minded devotion and growth is infinite. The PM always insists there shouldn’t be any space between space and the common man.
