A year on, rights awareness greater in Mollywood but issues persist: Artists

KOCHI: The question raised a year ago, following the release of the Hema Committee report on August 19, was whether the report would lead to a new chapter in the Malayalam film industry.

With the report exposing abuse and discrimination in the industry, film bodies in the state — including the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) — promised to bring change and revision in policies.

But the issues are yet to be resolved, according to artists and technicians. Lenin Velapad, a sound designer and the admin of the WhatsApp group ‘Malayalam Film Worker Forum’, said issues like long working hours continue to exist in the industry.

“Technicians in the art department and the lighting unit often work for 15 to 16 hours a day, leading to health issues. Also, not all production houses have ensured standardisation of food. Extending contracts to all employees can help change the system,” Lenin told TNIE.

The forum provides junior technicians with a space to raise issues and complaints.

The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted in 2017 and its 233-page document was released four-and-a-half years after it was submitted to the chief minister. The report also made several recommendations to improve working conditions in the film industry.

FEFKA proposed a 26-point action plan including mandatory agreements for crew members, internal complaint cells on sets, and a women-only panel to handle complaints. The plan also suggested suspending those facing serious allegations and introducing a standard menu on sets.

“We have made attempts to ensure the safety and well-being of the employees in the industry,” FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said.