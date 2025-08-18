A year on, rights awareness greater in Mollywood but issues persist: Artists

KOCHI: The question raised a year ago, following the release of the Hema Committee report on August 19, was whether the report would lead to a new chapter in the Malayalam film industry.
With the report exposing abuse and discrimination in the industry, film bodies in the state — including the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) — promised to bring change and revision in policies.
But the issues are yet to be resolved, according to artists and technicians. Lenin Velapad, a sound designer and the admin of the WhatsApp group ‘Malayalam Film Worker Forum’, said issues like long working hours continue to exist in the industry.
“Technicians in the art department and the lighting unit often work for 15 to 16 hours a day, leading to health issues. Also, not all production houses have ensured standardisation of food. Extending contracts to all employees can help change the system,” Lenin told TNIE.
The forum provides junior technicians with a space to raise issues and complaints.
The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted in 2017 and its 233-page document was released four-and-a-half years after it was submitted to the chief minister. The report also made several recommendations to improve working conditions in the film industry.
FEFKA proposed a 26-point action plan including mandatory agreements for crew members, internal complaint cells on sets, and a women-only panel to handle complaints. The plan also suggested suspending those facing serious allegations and introducing a standard menu on sets.
“We have made attempts to ensure the safety and well-being of the employees in the industry,” FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said.
“We implemented the standardisation of food and rooms. Also, QR codes are attached to vehicles to ensure safety. A steering committee has been appointed to ensure these rules are followed on shooting locations.”
Jolly Chirayath, a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), said producers and crew are now aware of the importance of internal complaints committees (ICCs).
“Earlier, ICCs were seen as only for sexual assault complaints by women, but that has changed. KFPA is also setting up ICCs on all sets, and the Film Chamber’s monitoring committee is ensuring they work effectively,” she said.
Meanwhile, KFPA has made the ‘no drugs’ affidavit, along with remuneration contract, mandatory for cast and crew.
“When there was a wave, people responded but they gradually became silent again as speaking up would affect jobs. Crew members who are union members get better benefits. Some production companies offer such benefits to everyone,” Lenin said, adding that the unions are now working to bring a change.
“The number of people, not just women, who point out injustice has also increased in the industry. Artists and technicians are more aware of their rights and responsibilities. So, the system is evolving,” Jolly noted.
Earlier this month, the state government organised the Kerala Film Policy Conclave to frame a comprehensive policy for the Malayalam film industry.
Unnikrishnan, looking forward to the draft policy, stressed on the need for policy-level changes.
“Issues in the industry were discussed at the film policy conclave. We can give further suggestions after the draft is released,” he said.
Proper working hours and proportionate wages can be ensured only through a policy formation, Jolly said.
“We need more discussions because, even now, the producers believe that male actors bring more revenue. Thought process should also change. Work timings too need to be standardised. We have submitted our recommendations towards the preparation of guidelines,” she added.