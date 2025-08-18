Fresh sexual assault allegations emerge against Rapper Vedan as legal troubles mount

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Fresh trouble is brewing for rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan after two more women approached the Chief Minister's Office alleging that they were sexually assaulted by the 30-year-old.

One of the complainants alleged she was assaulted in 2020, while the second complainant claimed she was abused in 2021. Both complaints will be forwarded to the office of the State Police Chief.

The fresh allegations against the artist came up at a time when his anticipatory bail plea in another rape case is to be considered by the High Court soon.

The Thrikkakara police had already filed a case against Vedan for the alleged rape of a female doctor after giving her a fake marriage promise. The complainant had alleged that she first met the singer as a fan and later was forced into having a physical relationship with him. It was after he allegedly backtracked from the promise that she decided to approach the police.

The police had issued a lookout notice against Vedan in this case, wary that he might flee the country.