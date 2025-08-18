Global meet will project Sabarimala as world-class spiritual destination: minister V N Vasavan

PATHANAMTHITTA: The first-ever Global Ayyappa Meet, scheduled to be held at Pampa on September 20, is gathering momentum with preparations in full swing. The event will see the participation of around 3,000 delegates from various countries, alongside Union ministers and chief ministers from other states.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said the meet aims to project Sabarimala as a world-class spiritual destination.

“A Rs 1,300-crore master plan has been drawn up for the comprehensive development of Sabarimala. Also, work on the proposed Sabarimala airport and railway line is progressing, with the airport expected to be commissioned by 2028,” the minister said during a preparatory meeting at Pampa.

Jointly organised by the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board, the meet is expected to mark a new chapter in the pilgrimage centre’s history. The minister added that suggestions from devotees across the world would be actively considered.

To facilitate the event, a central reception office will be opened in Pathanamthitta, with additional reception centres at Pampa, Perunad and Seethathode. KSRTC will arrange transport facilities for delegates, who will be provided with accommodation across various centres in the district.

Facilities will also be made for darshan, while modern medical care will be ensured in hospitals at Pampa and nearby areas. Vehicle parking will be arranged at Hill Top, and voluntary organisations will be roped in for sanitation and cleaning work.