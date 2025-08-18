In 10 months, Vijnana Keralam facilitated over 38k job placements

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within 10 months of its inception, Vijnana Keralam has facilitated job placements for over 38,000 aspirants. As of July 31, a total of 38,557 people from different age groups have been appointed to various firms, including MNCs, as part of the state government’s people-led job campaign. An additional 20,667 people are currently undergoing selection procedures in various companies, sources said.

Launched in September 2024, the campaign has helped both experienced hands and students fresh out of colleges, ITIs, and polytechnics.

Anchored by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), the campaign has been connecting job seekers, job providers, and skill trainers. The council’s member secretary, P V Unnikrishan, said regular job fairs and deployment of block-level officers have contributed to the success of Vijnana Keralam.

“That this has been achieved in what reports suggest is a complex job market is a remarkable feat,” he said. District-wise job fairs, virtual job fairs, and other community-based placement programmes have all contributed to the effort, he added.