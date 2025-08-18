Kerala producers’ association stops releasing collection figures of films

KOCHI: The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has stopped releasing the box-office collection figures of the Malayalam films released every month, association secretary Listin Stephen told reporters on Sunday. According to Listin, there were differences of opinion among the members regarding the release of the collection figures.

“Members of the committee have differing opinions about releasing the monthly report on the collection figures of newly-released Malayalam films. Those who are not part of the committee have also raised concerns. Previously, we released only the theatre collection and did not include the total revenue from other sources. Some producers have pointed out that this was affecting their films and business,” he added.

The KFPA started releasing the box office collection figures in January, claiming that the transparency would help producers understand industry trends and financial outcomes. The move had sparked controversy within the industry. So far, the association has released box-office collection figures of films released until March.