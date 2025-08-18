Rs 4.25 lakh stolen from prison-run cafeteria near Poojappura central jail in major security breach

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: In a shocking security lapse, Rs 4.25 lakh was stolen from the office of the cafeteria being run by prison inmates right near the Poojappura central prison on Sunday night.

The Poojappura police said they received a complaint of theft from the prison officials on Monday morning.

"The theft reportedly took place on Sunday night. When the prison staff came on Monday morning, they noticed that the cash was missing, " said a police officer.

The cash which was from the last three days sale was to be deposited in the treasury on Monday. The culprit/culprits broke open the door of the cafeteria, known as 'Food for Freedom', and decamped with the cash that was kept in the locker.

The police said they have started a probe and the investigation is in the preliminary phase.

The police sources said someone having intimate knowledge of the place could've carried out the crime. The cops are perusing CCTV visuals from nearby buildings to identify the culprits. The cafeteria, shockingly, did not have any working CCTV cameras.